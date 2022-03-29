Penang CM: State waiting for written reviews of undersea tunnel project from Port Commission

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town February 24, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that the state government is still waiting for the Penang Port Commission (PPC) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) to submit written reviews on the controversial undersea tunnel project before the state makes any decisions on the project.

He said the state administration had sent reminders to PPC and PPSB to submit their written reviews soon.

He said the state needs to include written reviews from PPC and PPSB in its decision making with regard to the implementation of the mega project.

“We are still waiting for their written reviews and we hope to get them as soon as possible,” he told reporters this morning.

He said the state needs to consider the written reviews because the two agencies do not support the project.

Chow said PPC and PPSB had given their comments during a technical meeting on the project.

“They did not support this project (in the meeting), and it is only recorded in minutes,” he said.

He said the state wanted “black and white” documentation from both agencies.

“This is because the officials present (in the meeting) may have their views or positions, and the written reviews are to finalise the position before a decision is made,” he added.

Earlier this month, Chow reportedly said the state has not decided on the undersea tunnel project yet.

He reportedly said the project concession company and consultant had presented the project’s feasibility study to the state exco last month.

Last Saturday, PPC chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng reportedly said they would submit their written reviews on the project to the state by this week.

Tan said PPC and PPSB were finalising the written reviews before submitting them.

Consortium Zenith Construction (CZC), the project delivery partner of the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel and three highways project, completed the feasibility study at the end of 2020 after a four-year delay.

The feasibility study was submitted to the state government in December 2020.

The undersea tunnel project is at the centre of graft allegations against former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng.