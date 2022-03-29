Malaysia, Qatar agree on mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certs, says PM Ismail Sabri

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob holds a press conference with the Malaysian media in conjunction with his three-day official visit to Qatar, at a hotel in Doha, March 29, 2022. ― Bernama pic

DOHA, March 29 ― Malaysia and Qatar have agreed to officially and mutually recognise each other’s Covid-19 vaccination certificates as part of the two countries’ post-pandemic recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the two countries also agreed to integrate Malaysia’s MySejahtera and Qatar’s Ehteraz applications.

“I will ask the Malaysian Ministry of Health and Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to take follow-up actions on the (mutual) recognition of vaccination certificates and integration of MySejahtera and Ehteraz apps,” he added.

Ismail Sabri said this at a press conference for the Malaysian media at the end of his three-day official visit to Qatar today.

He said these agreements were reached at his meeting with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which was held after Ismail Sabri was given an official welcome at Amiri Diwan this morning.

Ismail Sabri said he also thanked Qatar for giving free vaccinations to more than 4,500 Malaysians residing in Qatar, just like how Malaysia had given free vaccines to Qataris in Malaysia.

He said this bilateral cooperation mechanism would definitely facilitate travels between the two countries.

“Beginning April 1 when our country’s borders are opened, Malaysia will definitely welcome tourists from Qatar,” he said.

The prime minister said he and the Amir of Qatar also exchanged views on issues concerning Malaysia-Qatar relations which have been established for 48 years since 1974.

“In efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, we agreed to step up exchange of visits at the highest levels between Malaysia and Qatar.

“I also took the opportunity to invite Sheikh Tamim to visit Malaysia,” he said.

Ismail Sabri arrived in Doha on Saturday, for his first visit to Qatar since being sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia in August last year. ― Bernama