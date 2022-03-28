Pahang Regent says he does not want to see any ‘sick’ projects within state

The Regent of Pahang arrives to officiate the Conference of Speakers of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies 2021 at Wisma Sri Pahang August 9, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, March 28 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has stressed that he refused to see any ‘sick’ or delayed projects and all locations in the state were not left behind in terms of communication.

He said the state and federal governments should work closely in implementing urgent and high-impact projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan and the 2022 Budget as well as the available allocations should be spent quickly and correctly so that the people enjoy the benefits.

“This includes the implementation of flood mitigation projects and the development of disaster warning systems as well as the improvement of drainage systems in locations at high risk of disasters. All departments and agencies can expedite the implementation of approved projects by complying with existing rules and procedures.

“I do not want to see any locations, especially in rural areas that still do not receive internet coverage. Areas that receive slow internet speed need to be improved from time to time,” he said.

Tengku Hassanal said this at the opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Pahang State Legislative Assembly at Wisma Sri Pahang here today. — Bernama