Defence Services Asia 2022: Deftech unveils Malaysia’s first locally developed unmanned aerial vehicle

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The first locally developed tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was unveiled today on the opening day of the four-day 17th Defence Services Asia 2022 (DSA 2022) and National Security Asia 2022 (NATSEC Asia) exhibitions, held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) in Dutamas here.

The UAV, known as the Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ISR UAV), has the capacity to operate day and night for a duration of 10 hours and is capable of flying at a distance of 100 kilometres. It was designed by Deftech Unmanned Systems Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd.

Deftech group chief executive officer Fazley Ariffin said the development of the tactical UAV marked a proud achievement for the local defence industry.

He said autonomous technologies such as the UAV or drones could double the capabilities of the defence and security forces by providing a secure platform to handle dangerous and challenging situations or environments.

“This development will mark new steps ahead for Deftech in exploring the field of defence technology,” he said in a statement following the launch of the UAV today.

ISR UAV, with a maximum take-off weight of 120 kilogrammes (kg) and payload capacity of 15kg was unveiled by Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan.

Fazley said it was 100 per cent a local effort thus ensuring technical support and quick response at a competitive cost.

“It was fully customised specific operation requirements of the user,” he said.

He said the development of this ISR UAV was the result of experience learned while working with defence and security forces in operating drones for different operations.

“The use of UAVs by the military and public security will definitely be an asset for Malaysia’s national security, especially for critical and time-sensitive situations, such as border surveillance and control.

“Deftech will continue to develop local driverless system technology to reduce dependence on outsiders, and build local capabilities in the national defence system,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Deftech official source told Bernama that the ISR UAV was currently awaiting the final flight test.

According to the source, they have received a good response to the UAV from users on the first day of DSA 2022.

Besides the UAV, Deftech is also exhibiting the first locally made “Tarantula”, the high mobility armoured vehicle (HMAV 4X4), launched in April, last year. — Bernama