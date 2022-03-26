Mask on, don't smoke, Perlis Health Dept tells sports carnival visitors

Perlis Health Department director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim reminded the public not to smoke when inside the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex because it is a no-smoking area. — Unsplash pic

KANGAR, March 26 — The Perlis Health Department (JKNP) has advised visitors to the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) Aspirations Tour Programme (AKM) Perlis at the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex to always adhere to the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) throughout the three-day carnival, which started yesterday.

Its director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim asked the public to abide by the SOPs that have been set to prevent the spread of the virus.

“JKNP asks for cooperation from the public to follow the SOP and to register through the MySejahtera application and wear a face mask while at the carnival site,” he told Bernama here today.

He also reminded the public not to smoke when inside the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex because it is a no-smoking area.

“We hope the public abides by this rule so as not to be compounded,” he said.

Dr Sirajuddin said JKNP has stationed 25 enforcement personnel to ensure that the public complied with the SOPs that had been set.

Those who do not comply with the SOP may be subject to compound action in accordance with Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

Smokers can be compounded according to Regulation 11 (1), Tobacco Products Control Regulations 2004 for smoking in prohibited places. — Bernama