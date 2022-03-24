Mobile network operators call for meeting with govt, want details on 5G SWN stake offer

The MNOs said they remain committed to playing an active role in 5G implementation and in realising the nation’s digital ambitions. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Mobile network operators (MNOs) Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd, and U Mobile Sdn Bhd (MNOs) would like to discuss and seek input from the government on the details of the proposed equity stake offer with regard to the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) model for 5G.

“With reference to the recent announcement by the government on maintaining the SWN model for 5G, MNOs have officially expressed interest to the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) to further understand and explore the equity stake offer in Digital National Bhd (DNB) and the process moving forward,” a joint statement from them said.

“The MNOs are keen to collaborate with MOF/K-KOMM and look forward to an approach that is typical of any major merger and acquisition process,” the statement continued. “The MNOs have recommended to set up project teams to align on processes such as due diligence, transaction timelines, and other administrative matters.”

The MNOs said they remain committed to playing an active role in 5G implementation and in realising the nation’s digital ambitions.

“5G will bring significant benefits to businesses, customers, and the government in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region,” they added. ― Bernama