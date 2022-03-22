Foreign Ministry: No report of Malaysians in China plane crash

This photo taken March 21, 2022 shows paramilitary police officers conducting a search at the site of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash in Tengxian county, Wuzhou city, in China’s southern Guangxi region. — CNS pic via AFP

PUTRAJAYA, March 22 — There is no report of any Malaysian involved in the tragic crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 in Guangxi Province, China, said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

In a statement today the ministry said, however, the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing as well as Consulates General of Malaysia in Kunming, Nanning and Guangzhou have been closely monitoring the developments since the accident.

The ministry, on behalf of the Malaysian government, also extended its condolences and sympathy to the Chinese government and the families of the victims who perished in the accident.

A passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region yesterday afternoon.

The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou at 2.38pm, causing a mountain fire. — Bernama