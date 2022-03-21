Adopt Jakim guidelines for all local audio-visual content licensing, PAS tells Putrajaya after ‘steamy’ love scene from unaired show spreads

PAS' Dewan Ulama stressed that an art work must take into account fiqh or Islamic jurisprudence. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — PAS wants the government to tighten the licensing requirements for all locally produced audio-visual and publishing content to be in line with Islamic values.

The Islamist party’s Dewan Ulama claimed this is necessary as many local television dramas appear to lack positive social values, citing as example a “steamy” love scene from a local yet-to-air show that was uploaded on social media recently by an actor and went viral.

“This situation is driven partly by the television station, producer, scriptwriter and film director based solely on current market trends by portraying elements of violence, superstitions, scandals, and excessive love without referring to the limits of Islamic canon, Malay customs and Malaysian culture,” it said in a statement on its Facebook page today.

PAS Dewan Ulama stressed that an art work must take into account fiqh or Islamic jurisprudence, that is relevant to the text, role and location of the drama or film.

It added that these must be appropriate with the limits of syarak (Islamic canon), Malay custom and Malaysian culture as befitting a Muslim-majority nation.

“To achieve that, PAS Dewan Ulama strongly recommends to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry to adopt the Guidelines on Content Censorship of Islamic Broadcasting Materials provided by Jakim as part of the licensing conditions for TV and radio stations, producers of film, dramas, advertisements and audiovisual materials as well as all those in the broadcasting industry, especially those that relate to Islamic values.

“PAS Dewan Ulama also suggests the ministry enforces the Jakim guideline as the main reference for all agencies under its jurisdiction in charge of enforcing multimedia content controls, to ensure the contents of broadcasting materials do not deviate from the Sunnah wal-Jamaah Islamic teachings, customs and Malaysian culture,” it added.

The party’s influential Islamic scholars’ wing expressed its disappointment with the viralled video clip, said to be an excerpt of the pilot episode of a local drama titled Perempuan Itu (That Girl) starring Malaysian actors Zul Ariffin and Siti Hariesa.

The Ulama wing said it noted that the show is to be aired during the Ramadan fasting month which starts in April.

Many Muslims regard Ramadan as a holy month.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said yesterday that the government had allowed television stations to control censorship but warned that action would be taken if they violated the set guidelines.