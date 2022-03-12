Man allegedly stabs twin brother during argument in Kuala Langat

Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the 36-year-old suspect was detained following a report by Banting Hospital on the death of a farmer, who was brought in to the hospital yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, March 12 ― Police arrested a local man on suspicion of stabbing his twin brother in their rented house at Kampung Seri Cheeding, Banting, Kuala Langat yesterday.

Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the 36-year-old suspect was detained following a report by Banting Hospital on the death of a farmer, who was brought in to the hospital yesterday.

The farmer was believed to have earlier sought help from his employer, who then took him to the hospital, but the victim, who was believed to have been stabbed, succumbed to his injuries while on the way, he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Ridhwan said police arrested the suspect after he was brought to the Kuala Langat police district headquarters (IPD) by the victim's employer at 10.45 pm yesterday.

Investigation found that the victim had earlier had an argument with his twin brother, he added.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days until March 18 for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ― Bernama