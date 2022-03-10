Ampang landslide: Eyewitness recalls hearing loud bang before running for their lives

Police with the body of a landslide victim in Taman Bukit Permai 2 Ampang, March 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — “There were two landslides during the drizzle”, a witness of the landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, involving 15 houses and 10 cars this evening, said.

The eyewitness, Azril Sham Mohamed, 50 said when the landslides occurred he had just returned home from work in Bangi at about 6pm and suddenly he heard a loud bang.

“I quickly alerted my wife and children and we ran for our lives,” he told reporters at the scene tonight.

Azril said he has been staying in the area for 13 years and this was the first time a landslide had happened there.

In the incident, three victims are feared still buried while two more were found with the first victim successfully pulled out from the rubble at 6.54pm with only minor injuries.

The second victim, a woman was found at 7.53pm but died later, police said.

An engine with nine personnel from the Pandan Fire and Rescue station was rushed to the scene when they received an emergency call at 5.54pm.

Search is currently underway to locate three more victims, including a utility company maintenance employee. — Bernama