PM Ismail says Felda settlers’ support for BN still strong, voters not influenced

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during an event at at the Felda Lok Heng Barat community sports complex in Kota Tinggi March 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, March 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers are loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN) and are not influenced by certain propaganda.

Ismail said certain parties have attempted to influence Felda voters by spreading wrong information and by campaigning against BN.

“That is why Felda has been Umno’s fixed deposit all this while.

“There are parties who had tried to damage the minds of the settlers and the second generation of Felda by playing on certain issues that I think are all wrong.

“I see that the Felda community is not affected by the propaganda that I can describe as incorrect,” he told reporters after an event at the Felda Lok Heng Barat community sports complex here today.

Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) had been campaigning extensively in Felda areas in Johor for the upcoming state elections.

Most of the party’s manifesto especially PN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) had specifically mentioned that they would address problems allegedly faced by Felda settlers such as their income and living cost issue as well as the second-generation housing.

“Their income is high. I understand that some could reach RM10,000 a month,” he said.

On the Felda second-generation housing issue, Ismail said the issue is considered solved.

“The Federal and State Governments have allocated RM60 million to develop infrastructure so that there will be no more infrastructure problems.

“We do not look at home needs alone. Many settlers turned to entrepreneurship, Felda agreed to give RM10 million for the Youth Companion Fund,” he said adding that he also agreed to appoint a youth representative on the Felda Board of Directors.