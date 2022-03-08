Johor polls: 81pc turnout for early voting as at 3pm, say police

Members of the Royal Malaysia Police cast their votes in the Johor state election at Dato Onn Hall, Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, March 8, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — There was a 89.9 per cent early voter turnout in the Johor state election as at 3 pm today.

The early voting process which began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm involves 63 polling centres set up throughout the state.

Johor police state election media spokesman Supt Ibrahim Mat Som, in a statement, said overall, the early voting process was going on smoothly.

In a separate statement issued by the Malaysian Third Infantry Division Headquarters, it said that 10,955 voters comprising military personnel and their spouses were eligible to vote early for the Johor state election.

The early voting involved members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and the Royal Malaysian Navy who cast their ballots at 11 polling centres in Johor including at Segamat Camp; Majidee Camp in Batu Pahat; Mahkota Camp in Kluang and Tanjung Pengelih Camp in Kota Tinggi.

Third Malaysian Infantry Division commander Major General Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim was among those who observed the early voting process for the Senggarang state seat at the Majidee Camp, Batu Pahat. — Bernama