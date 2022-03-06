Kelantan floods: 1,437 evacuees still at five PPS

Terbok surau overcome by flood water in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, March 1, 2022. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA BARU, March 6 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continues to decrease with only 1,437 people from 414 families still at five relief centres (PPS) at 8am today, compared with 1,879 people, involving 544 families, last night.

Based on the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal, the evacuees comprise 485 men, 495 women, 208 boys and 238 children, as well as 11 babies.

There are four PPS in the Pasir Mas district and one PPS in Tumpat.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), through its website, reported that all major rivers in the state are at the normal level.

Meanwhile, according to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), power supply has yet to be restored in three areas in the state.

They are Pulau Dolah in Tumpat and the DID office in at Pengkalan Rakit and Bakat 2, both in Pasir Mas, where power supply had been shut down due to the floods. — Bernama