Johor cops to call up Communications and Multimedia Ministry stage show organiser for SOP breach in Ayer Hitam

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Johor police are investigating the organiser of a federal government programme for alleged violations in Covid-19 rules after a video clip showing people dancing close to each other went viral.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the actions of the group of people in the video showed a failure to comply with physical distancing rules, a health and safety requirement as Malaysia is still chalking up tens of thousands of new Covid-19 cases daily.

“Police have not received an official report yet, but based on the information obtained, we believe such an incident should have not taken place.

“In such a situation, don’t create tension by having activities that go against the SOP,” Kamarul Zaman told a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

He was responding to a viralled video last night showing a group of visitors not adhering to the SOP’s while touring the RIUH EK Program! in Ayer Hitam.

Kamarul Zaman said investigations will be conducted in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The three-day programme was organised by the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia and officiated by its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa last week.

The programme aimed to empower and support creative entrepreneurs and local artistic practitioner and ended yesterday.