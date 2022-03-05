Sarawak prepares to set aside additional funds for SSLR, TransBorneo Highway projects success

Abang Johari fielding questions from reporters. — Borneo Post

SERIAN, March 5 — Sarawak is prepared to set aside additional funds to ensure success of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and the TransBorneo Highway projects.

According to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, the matter would be evaluated from time to time based on their progress.

“We’ll see how (the projects) go. If the progress is good, we will provide the funds,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at the Sarawak X-Tive 2022 in Gedong near here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement yesterday said the federal government has agreed to enhance the implementation of Sarawak and Sabah sections of the Pan Borneo Highway.

He said the federal government had also agreed to implement the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) and TransBorneo Highway projects to complement the Sarawak side of the highway development.

On Pan Borneo Highway, Ismail Sabri said the progress of works on the first phase of Sarawak’s section stretching a distance of 786km, was currently at 78 per cent towards completion. — Borneo Post