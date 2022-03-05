Malaysian Armed Forces ready for Johor state election early voting, says Hishammuddin

MERSING, March 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is prepared for its personnel to cast their votes in early voting in the Johor state election on Tuesday.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said so far, he has not received any negative reports on the preparation for the state election among MAF personnel.

“I do not have the exact figure (of MAF personnel voting) but what is important is that our personnel go out to vote orderly.

“Therefore, I hope the early voting would proceed smoothly and from the interaction with leaders, especially in Johor, I am confident MAF personnel are ready to carry out their responsibilities as voters,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Mersing 2022 Malaysian Family Work Guarantee Career Carnival at a hotel here which was also attended by Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

In this regard, Hishammuddin who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer-general stressed that the Johor state election should not become a platform of hate to create disunity.

“Let us not win the cheers but pawned the village. In looking forward, we must ensure that the campaigns in the state election did not go to the extent of planting hate and dissension among the people of various races and religions.

“Let us focus on matters that are more constructive to the needs of the people which would be the issues after the state election,” he said.

The Election Commission has fixed polling day for the Johor state election on March 12 and early voting on March 8. — Bernama