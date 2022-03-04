MetMalaysia HQ temporarily closed due to glitch in server room

MetMalaysia said the Fire and Rescue Department had visited its office to identify the source of the technical disruption and further developments would be announced later. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) headquarters has been temporarily closed from 10am today due to a technical disruption in its server room.

“Following a technical glitch in the server room, public access to the www.met.gov.my and mygempa.met.gov.my websites as well as myCuaca application has been suspended until further notice.

“Therefore, announcements on the latest weather updates will be made via social media like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter,” MetMalaysia said in a statement on Facebook today.

MetMalaysia said the Fire and Rescue Department had visited its office to identify the source of the technical disruption and further developments would be announced later.

It said the Service Continuity Management Team (PKP) was working on resolving the crisis to ensure all services could be fully restored the soonest possible.

MetMalaysia said its Crisis Communication Team would make periodic announcements on the matter. ― Bernama