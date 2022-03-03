HR Ministry to ensure centralised labour quarters safe and conducive for workers, says deputy minister

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said a conducive environment is very important to improve the productivity of workers as well as assist the smooth operation of all sectors of employment. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PENGERANG, March 3 — The Human Resources Ministry (MHR) will be more aggressive in carrying out operations on centralised labour quarters (CLQ) nationwide to ensure safe and conducive housing for workers in all industries.

Deputy Human Resource Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said a conducive environment is very important to improve the productivity of workers as well as assist the smooth operation of all sectors of employment.

“We want to ensure all employers in the country, both big and small to adhere to the acts which we would be enforcing.

“This is very critical to thwart any negative issues especially those aimed at bringing down the country especially over forced labour and restore the image of the country at the international stage,” he said when met here today.

Earlier, Awang held a working visit to the Johor Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC), focusing on the CLQ provided at the Pengerang petroleum refinery and processing complex.

He said the working visit was among the government’s mechanism to ensure all government sectors are sensitive to all acts and conduct enforcement without compromise.

As at January 31, MHR had approved and gave Certification of Accommodation to 202 CLQ as well as 736 certification to employers in various sectors in Johor.

Apart from that, a total of RM10.35 million worth of compounds was recorded involving violations of worker neglect by employers from February 1 2021 to March 1 this year.

Among the offences committed by employers involved the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Employee Facilities Act 1990 (Amendment) 2019 (Act 446) are not having accommodation certification and there were no applications to the Department of Manpower apart from the issue of hygiene and safety of employees’ accommodation. — Bernama