Govt to assist informal traders, micro, small and medium enterprises affected by floods, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 ― The government will assist informal traders as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (PMKS) affected by the floods in Kelantan and Terengganu, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a post on his Facebook page today, Ismail Sabri said that farmers and breeders will also receive assistance from the government.

“Keluarga Malaysia is saddened and expresses sympathy to the flood victims. Therefore, assistance for them will continue,” he said.

Yesterday, despite being busy with various engagements, Ismail Sabri visited the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) and the current flood situation in Terengganu and Kelantan and presented contributions to flood victims.

The Prime Minister also expressed his relief that the flood situation in Terengganu is now gradually recovering.

“Alhamdulillah, the flood situation in Terengganu is gradually recovering. In Kelantan, the flood situation remained unchanged. Currently, 22 temporary evacuation centres are still operating,” he said.

As of 8am this morning, the number of flood victims in Kelantan has increased slightly while the situation in Terengganu has improved with the number of people evacuated to PPS on the decline.

Meanwhile, according to the Social Welfare Department's Disaster Info application, as of 11 this morning, a total of 16,821 victims from 4,892 families in the two states are still housed in 61 PPS. ― Bernama