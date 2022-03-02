Covid-19: Khairy says Health Ministry will review, update special allowance provision for frontliners

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur March 2, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) will review and update the provision of special allowances for eligible healthcare frontliners who are tasked with managing the Covid-19 pandemic in the country from time to time, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said apart from doctors, nurses, and ambulance drivers who were currently among the staff who are eligible to receive the special allowance, there were still other groups involved in the management of the outbreak.

“Groups that are eligible to receive this special allowance will be updated from time to time, for example, physiotherapists involved in long Covid treatment who meet the criteria to get the special allowance,” he said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question posed by Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) who wanted to know about the payment of bonuses to healthcare frontliners.

Khairy said until December 31 last year, a total of RM1.1 billion in special allowances had been paid to frontline personnel. ― Bernama