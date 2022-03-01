Perak, Penang to meet over proposed raw water transfer scheme

Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office in Ipoh March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 1 ― Ahead of a meeting today with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, the Perak mentri besar said Perak will see what Penang brings to the table over the proposed Perak Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS).

“Yes, the meeting will take place this evening. We don’t know what are the details that he is going to present. After the meeting I will announce it,” Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad told reporters after launching the Sungai Perak River Trails’ logo here.

Last Monday, Chow said only one previous discussion on the scheme was held with Perak together with the then Water, Land and Natural Resources Ministry back in 2019 under former minister Datuk Dr A Xavier Jayakumar.

Chow said discussions were halted after a change in minister and he had to raise the issue with the new minister during several federal-level meetings.

He also said the ministry is aware of Penang’s need to continue discussions with Perak to push the SPRWTS forward.

Penang launched a study to search for alternative raw water resources back in 2009 and the study had identified Sungai Perak as an alternative raw water resource.

According to Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, SPRWTS could take about seven years to complete and commission.

Separately, Saarani announced that the River Trail programme is an initiative by the state government to maintain and preserve river trails throughout the state.

“The initiative is also a mechanism to preserve the water supply, control water pollution and flood risk management,” he added.

He said that 15 assemblymen from the state and Opposition have been chosen to conduct activities with the community to protect and preserve the river trails in the state.