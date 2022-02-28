SESB to introduce prepaid system to stop electricity theft in Sabah squatter settlements

SESB chief transformation officer Norhizami Abu Hasan said consumers using the system need only top up their prepaid card according to their monthly household usage. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 28 — In an effort to stop electricity theft in the squatter settlements in Sabah, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) will be introducing a prepaid system to qualified residents in these areas.

SESB chief transformation officer Norhizami Abu Hasan in a statement yesterday, said the Sabah state government has in principle approved the utility company’s proposal for the prepaid system to be implemented in identified squatter settlements.

Norhizami said consumers using the system need only top up their prepaid card according to their monthly household usage.

“The state government in collaboration with the Energy Commission and SESB is in the process of finalising the supply procedures to the squatter settlements throughout Sabah,” he said.

He was commenting on a statement by Bersatu Sabah information chief and Batu Sapi Bersatu division head Khairul Firdaus Akhbar Khan on Saturday that the loss of millions of ringgit suffered by SESB due to electricity theft was due to the utility’s own bureaucracy.

“SESB understands the need for electricity supply is very important to every premise but to prevent unwanted incidents, illegal connections are strictly prohibited and we need to ensure electricity supply is obtained legally according to existing procedures and also comply with safety aspects by the Energy Commission,” Norhizami added.

Stressing that SESB will continue to carry out operations to combat theft of electricity or illegal connections, he called for close and solid cooperation from all relevant parties in the matter.

He stressed that the irresponsible acts of stealing electricity and tampering with meters would not only cause a loss of millions of ringgit to SESB but could also invite dangers such as short circuits that could result in fires and electrical accidents.

Norhizami said illegal connection of electricity supply also disrupts the stability of electricity supply when demand exceeds capacity, causing supply disruption to legitimate consumers and affecting business activities and the comfort of the people. — Borneo Post Online