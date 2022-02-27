Police inspector found dead with gunshot wounds in Sentul

A police inspector was found dead with gunshot wounds in a house at Jalan Selingsing this afternoon. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A police inspector was found dead with gunshot wounds in a house at Jalan Selingsing here this afternoon.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the police received a report about the incident at around 3.30pm and preliminary investigations found that the victim, aged 35, was a police officer serving at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here.

“The cause of the incident has yet to be identified and the forensics team from the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters are conducting investigations at the location of the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said the medical officer on duty confirmed the victim’s death at 3.59pm.

The case is classified as sudden death and those with information relating to this case are urged to contact case investigation officer, ASP Foo Keat How at 012-7461500 or the Sentul district police headquarters operations room at 03-40482206. — Bernama