Contesting 42 out of 56 seats, Pejuang says ready to work with other parties to form Johor state govt

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after unveiling Pejuang’s aspirations for the upcoming Johor state polls in Putrajaya February 23, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air reportedly expressed willingness to work with any political party upon the conclusion of the Johor state polls, if the seats it may win are insufficient to form the state government.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the party’s information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said however that those political parties must be aligned with Pejuang’s aspirations for the state.

“We do hope to win 42 seats, but if it is not enough to form a government, we will join any party that meets the needs and aspirations of our party,” he told the Malay daily yesterday.

At the same time, Ulya also admitted that several political parties have tried to team up with Pejuang, but were rejected.

“I don’t need to name which party, but there are pa few].

“We rejected all of the cooperation because we are confident that Pejuang will be the choice of Johor voters this time which is the latest platform that could implement the mandate of the people in the state.

“If [we] want to work together, maybe after the state election,” he said.

Commenting on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) manifesto which highlighted the issue of rising prices of goods, Ulya described it as just rhetoric and that the issue does not apply in Johor.

“It’s a central issue. Not applicable in Johor and the issue is rhetorical.

“If PN wants to resolve the issue of rising prices of goods, there is no need to wait for the state election,” he said.

Pejuang will be contesting 42 out of 56 state seats, pitting itself against both Pakatan Harapan and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

They will face PKR in 19 seats, Parti Amanah Negara in 15 seats, DAP in two, and Muda in seven.

Nomination day for the state election will be held this Saturday, February 26. Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12.