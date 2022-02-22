Ka Siong: Klang, Tanjung Pelepas ports ranked among world’s top 20 ports last year

A general view of Port Klang October 8, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Port Klang and Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), ranked among the world's top 20 ports, have achieved best performance milestones with container volumes of 13.64 million and 11.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) respectively last year.

Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said it was the best performance for Port Klang since it was established, despite the massive floods in several states, including Selangor, at the end of last year.

PTP’s achievement was regarded as extraordinary as the port recorded a 14 per cent increase in volume compared to the previous year, he added.

"We are impressed that in the list of the world's 20 biggest ports, two of them are Port Klang and PTP, which were listed as the top 15 busiest airports. This record shows that Malaysia is competitive and has succeeded in improving capacity management,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Malaysia Maritime Week (MMW) 2022 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Wee said the government constantly examines the potential of each port, including carrying out port expansion due to the increase in TEUs every year.

Earlier in his keynote address at the launch of MMW 2022, Wee said a greener and more sustainable shipping industry is the way forward for the maritime sector in its post-pandemic revival.

He said that players in the maritime industry must work together in deploying new technologies as well as promoting greener shipping practices to achieve this goal.

“In line with the theme chosen by the International Maritime Organisation for World Maritime Day 2022 - ‘New technologies for greener shipping’, it serves as an opportunity to reflect the need to support a green transition of the maritime sector for a sustainable future.

“To achieve this initiative, we need a strong partnership as mentioned in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17), which highlight the need for all parties to get involved by sharing and distribute information on best practices and to access resources and general know-how,” Wee said.

The three-day MMW 2020 serves as a platform for maritime industry regulators and players to explore new approaches and build effective strategies to flourish in the new normal and recover from the pandemic crisis.