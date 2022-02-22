Former Speaker calls for reform in Dewan Rakyat rules, says confidence vote for PM a must if Malaysia to have stability

Former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof addresses reporters during a press conference in Parliament July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Among the parliamentary reforms that Malaysia sorely needs is an amendment to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders that enables a confidence motion in support of the prime minister, former Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said in an interview with Malaysiakini.

In the interview published today, the retired judge said the confidence vote in the Lower House of Parliament must be given priority if Malaysia is to have political stability.

“There must be a vote of confidence in the House. It has to be tested in the House,” he told the news portal.

While he agrees that a confidence motion on the PM should properly be confirmed in the Dewan Rakyat, Ariff defended his February 2020 rejection of Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s request for a special sitting on March 2 to select the prime minister, and for which he had been highly criticised.

Ariff told Malaysiakini that his decision back then was based on the existing rules.

As such, he argued for the need to reform the Standing Orders.

“We cannot live with the current provisions. The politicians will play around with it and then condemn the speaker for accepting the motion.

“The rules must now be changed — or otherwise, you will never achieve stability,” Ariff was quoted as saying.

To date, none of the MPs appointed as prime minister after Dr Mahathir, whether Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin nor Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, have had their majority support tested in a vote in the Dewan Rakyat.

Shortly after Muhyiddin became prime minister, Ariff was removed from office as Speaker.

In the interview, Ariff, who is also a retired judge expressed his disappointment in the way Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon whom he had delegated the job of chairing the debate for his removal on July 13, 2020, handled the situation.

“I thought he would have learned proper parliamentary procedures by then. But obviously, he did not.

“He should have given time [for the debate]. You should not insist that whatever you decide is final on such an important matter.

“I was very disappointed with Rashid. I handed over the reins to him to conduct the proceedings in a way I thought he would — fairly, equitably and by proper parliamentary procedure. But he did not,” Ariff was quoted as saying

The move sparked heated arguments in the Dewan Rakyat among Opposition MPs which lasted until the sitting ended abruptly in the evening at 3.30pm.

On that day as well, his deputy, Nga Kor Ming, had also made a decision to step down in solidarity with Ariff.