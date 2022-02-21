Ismail Sabri: ‘Semarak Niaga’ initiave to boost small businesses’ access to financing

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the launch of the ‘Semarak Niaga Keluarga Malaysia’ initiative in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The RM40 billion Semarak Niaga Keluarga Malaysia programme launched today will increase the business sector’s access to financing, especially for the micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the informal sector.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the programme includes direct loans, financing guarantees and equity injections for the benefit of every group of entrepreneurs.

“For micro and small businesses, the government is aware of their need for access to financing with low interest rates.

“In this regard, the Informal and Micro Financing Scheme (SPIM) will offer loans of up to RM10,000 at zero interest rate with priority given to informal sector traders. The fund size for this programme alone is RM200 million,” he said. — Bernama