Phase one of Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project to be completed by year-end , says works minister

BINTULU, Feb 19 — The government is optimistic that the construction of the phase one of the Pan Borneo Highway project can be completed by the end of this year.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the target was achievable despite the various challenges faced during the construction period, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We target that the phase one of Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project from Telok Melano to Miri will be fully opened by the end of this year.

“Although (previously) we faced several challenges such as the shortage of manpower and raw material supply, we are giving our full commitment to complete the phase one of the project by the end of this year,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Nyabau flyover, here today.

The 1.2-kilometre flyover is the longest elevated intersection for Sarawak portion of the Pan Borneo Highway.

The RM16.117 billion worth project which has 11 work packages and commenced in October 2015 involves the construction of a 786km stretch of road from Telok Melano to Miri.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said the successful construction of the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway was a testament to the close relationship and cooperation between the federal government and the Sarawak government which should be continued for the benefit of the people of the state.

“We have (so far) managed to open several road alignments of the highway, including in Telok Melano as well as from Serian to Balai Ringin and in Julau. Insyallah, we are targeting that more (will be opened),” he added. — Bernama