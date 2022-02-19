No compromise on foreign vehicles violating traffic regulations

File photo of police personnel inspecting a vehicle at a roadblock in Subang Jaya on Day Two of the movement control order March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KANGAR, Feb 19 ― The Royal Malaysian Police will take firm actions against any commercial vehicles infringing regulations without compromise including those displaying street thug attitude.

Padang Besar police chief Supt Saifudin Aslin Abbas said police would not hesitate to compound vehicles immediately for blocking traffic, causing congestion and violating regulations.

“Findings of Padang Besar police headquarters showed the cause of traffic congestion in Padang Besar town involved container lorries and commercial vehicles on February 17 was due to an increase of vehicles returning to Thailand besides several technical problems and traffic factor,” he said in a statement today.

Bernama today reported the people especially local residents and road users were worried for their safety over the actions of some irresponsible foreign drivers who violated traffic regulations while waiting for their turn to enter Thailand at the border checkpoint via the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs and Quarantine Complex (ICQ).

The actions had not only caused traffic congestion but also endanger other road users.

Saifudin said to control and reduce the congestion, Padang Besar IPD via its traffic enforcement unit is patrolling the area.

“Vehicles causing traffic disruption would be brought to the traffic police station to be compounded,” he said.

He added that police would be discussing with the Immigration Department and Customs Department at the ICQ Complex to overcome the problem.

“From the monitoring conducted by police up to 4.30 pm this evening, it was found the situation is under control and there was no traffic jam in Padang Besar town but road users are urged to comply with traffic regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perlis Road Transport Department (RTD) director, Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah in a statement said the department would double enforcement efforts at the ICQ Complex especially near the Padang Besar roundabout starting yesterday.

“In the enforcement operation yesterday, all Thai vehicles were found not violating any traffic regulations and the situation was under control. The lorries inspected were orderly and were not affecting traffic flow.

“Thai vehicle drivers were reminded to adhere to Malaysian traffic laws,” she said.

She added that 20 vehicles were inspected and four notices were issued for blocking traffic by enforcement personnel of the Perlis RTD Border Control Station (SKS) in Padang Besar. ― Bernama