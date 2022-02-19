Johor DAP names M. Kanan as the Bekok candidate for the Johor state election

DAP names M. Kanan as the Bekok seat candidate for the upcoming Johor state election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — Johor DAP today named its state committee member M. Kanan as the Bekok seat candidate for the upcoming Johor state election next month.

The businessman and former Iskandar Puteri City Council councillor’s candidacy was announced by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng in Bekok which was also streamed “live” on Facebook.

Also present at the event was DAP deputy chief Gobind Singh Deo and other state party leaders.

In his speech which was in Bahasa Malaysia, Kanan said he intends to focus on the importance of education as well as local issues concerning the Bekok community.

“I come from a family of rubber tappers but my life improved thanks to having a good education.

“My family was not well-to-do, but my mother made it a point to provide education opportunities for me and my siblings,” he said.

This is Kanan’s first time in standing as the party’s electoral hopeful.

Yesterday, both official Johor DAP Facebook pages had featured Kanan preparing face masks in Chaah, which is in Bekok.

On the same day, he was also featured having a bowl of noodles.

Yesterday, Johor DAP announced that Andrew Chen Kah Eng and Liow Cai Tung will defend their respective state assembly seats in Stulang and Johor Jaya for the upcoming state election.

Chen, who is also Johor DAP secretary and Liow, a former state executive councilor, will defend their Stulang and Johor Jaya state seats for a third term after winning it in the 13th and 14th general election (GE13 and GE14).

About two weeks ago, the DAP state leadership revealed that the party’s incumbent Tangkak assemblyman Ee Chin Li together with Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (Paloh), Chew Chong Sin (Mengkibol) and Gan Peck Cheng (Penggaram) would be defending their respective seats next month.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day, with nomination day on February 26, while early voting is on March 8.