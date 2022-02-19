DAP cries double standards after EC limits indoor ceramah, ops rooms to 100 people for Johor poll

DAP's Lim Guan Eng said that the latest restrictions announced by the EC might have been suitable two years ago before Covid-19 vaccines were widely available and were simply incongruous now considering Malaysia’s high vaccination status. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng today accused the Election Commission (EC) of bias in its announcement of what is permitted during political campaigning in the run-up to the Johor state election next month.

The Opposition lawmaker noted the EC capped the number of people allowed indoors for ceramah and political gatherings at their private offices and operation centres to 100, and contrasted this to the 2,000-strong crowd who were reported to have attended the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s outdoor launch in Kota Tinggi, Johor last night.

“It does not make sense and defies logic that a 2,000 people event held in open air by PN is permitted before Nomination Day but opposition parties cannot do the same, during the campaign period after Nomination Day.

“Is the EC listening to professional advice in forbidding ceramahs in open or public areas despite health experts’ expert opinion that open areas have a lower risk of Covid-19 transmission compared to indoor spaces, due to better ventilation?” Lim asked in a statement.

He said that the latest restrictions announced by the EC might have been suitable two years ago before Covid-19 vaccines were widely available and were simply incongruous now considering Malaysia’s high vaccination status.

“Instead, EC should allow open-air ceramahs with all the standard operating procedures(SOP) including mask mandates, full vaccination and social distancing in place,” the Bagan MP added.

Several dailies reported that roughly 2,000 people attended last night’s PN rally featuring its chairman and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang among others.

Official election campaigning for the Johor state election can only start on nomination day, which the EC set on February 26.

Early voting is set for March 8 and polling day on March 12.