Health D-G: Over 330,000 senior citizens tested positive for Covid as of February

A man receives his Covid-19 booster shot at the KL Gateway Mall in Kuala Lumpur January 5, 2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A total of 336,848 or 11.5 per cent of senior citizens in the country tested positive for Covid-19 as of Feb 7 this year, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a post on Facebook today, he said 16,646 or 61.3 per cent of 32,034 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country also involved senior citizens.

“For vaccination, 2,258,521 or 67.7 per cent of the senior citizens had received the booster dose, while 3,335,309 or 96 per cent of the population were fully vaccinated.

“Protect the senior citizens from Covid-19, let’s complete the vaccination and get the booster dose,” he wrote. — Bernama