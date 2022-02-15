Sarawak DAP chief: Second round of voting on Bill to rename Chief Minister’s post to ‘Premier’ a violation to state legislative assembly

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who previously said the change of designation was ‘redundant’, said that such a change has no practical effect as it was just a change of name. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, Feb 15 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen sees the second round of voting on the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as a form of violation to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

He said this was made possible with the help of DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, adding that the Speaker was supposed to be the custodian in preserving both state and federal Constitutions.

“All of us here have sworn in the preserve the state and federal Constitutions, and today we have breached what was stipulated in the law.

“I am very disappointed with the arrogant attitude of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government after their huge victory (in the last state election),” he said when met by reporters today.

Chong, who previously said the change of designation was “redundant”, said that such a change has no practical effect as it was just a change of name.

He asserted that this was akin to someone changing his clothes, deeming that the name change was “syiok sendiri” (full of oneself).

“If we look at the Federal Constitution, it is mentioned that any names (used for the title) is permitted, whether it is ‘Chief Minister’, ‘Mentri Besar’ or ‘President’.

“Whatever name that (is used) , the person is still known as a Chief Minister, ” he added.

The Bill which seeks to, among others, change the designation of “Chief Minister” to “Premier” was passed at the DUN sitting today.

It was tabled and moved by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and was passed after receiving support from 67 members of the August House after a second round of voting by show of hands.

In the first round of voting, Asfia had announced 54 members of the House voted in favour of it, six had opposed and that ten members were not present at the House.

This led Chong to interject and point out that 54 votes of the total 82 members of the legislature was not equivalent to a two-thirds majority and as such the motion cannot be carried forward.

Asfia, however, decided to give another five minutes for members who had yet to return to the assembly’s Chamber to do so after which he called for the second round of voting which resulted in 67 who supported the Bill while six had opposed. — Borneo Post Online