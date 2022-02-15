Rural Development Ministry has received 80pc list of infrastructure affected by floods, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (right) after a meeting with KPLB agency directors in Muar, Johor, February 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Feb 15 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has received about 80 per cent of the list of houses, roads and public facilities affected by floods in rural areas so far.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said therefore, the district officers responsible for the remaining data must act on it immediately within the stipulated period.

“For projects affected by floods in rural areas, the reporting comes from the district office where the district officer is the chairman of the district Flood Operations Control Centre (PKOB).

“He prepares the list to be sent to the ministry. So far, we have received (data of this) for repairs and building of new houses. (Hence) We can attend to it, because we have a budget of RM50 million for flood relief works,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after a meeting with KPLB agency directors and the presentation of contributions for the Mara Education Foundation (YPM) at the Muar Community Development Department (Kemas) office here today.

He said so far 1,700 houses had been rebuilt under the RM50 million allocated for house repairs.

“Meanwhile, RM50 million has been allocated to repair rural link roads (JPD) and another RM50 million slated for rebuilding social amenities (PAMS) in states affected by the recent floods,” he said.

Earlier at the ceremony, Mahdzir presented the contributions under YPM’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to 401 students from four educational institutions under MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The handover amounting to RM40,100 was distributed to students under the B40 category from Institut Kemahiran MARA (IKM) Johor Bahru, Kolej Profesional MARA (KPM) Bandar Penawar, Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM) Ledang dan KKTM Sri Gading. — Bernama