Brunei Sultan welcomes proposed implementation of VTL with Malaysia

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei, February 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Feb 15 — The Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today welcomed the proposed implementation of the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) by air to ease cross-border travel between Brunei and Malaysia.

The Ruler said he believed that the move would contribute to the economic recovery of the two bordering countries and hoped that the cooperation could be expanded, especially with Sabah and Sarawak, in enhancing trade connectivity.

“This will give the private sector the confidence to move forward and strive during this Covid-19 recovery phase,” Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah said at the official luncheon which he hosted in honour of visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at Istana Nurul Iman here.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah had earlier granted an audience and held a four-eyed meeting with Ismail Sabri.

His Majesty said with the Covid-19 still being a global threat, Brunei and Malaysia would continue to work together to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the people.

“The close relationship that has existed for a long time between the monarchies, the governments and the people of our two countries is the ultimate uniqueness of the privilege centred on the similarity of religion, historical background and language.

“Therefore, it is important for us to nurture our relationship and strengthen our cooperation and understanding,” the Ruler said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri in his reply speech said the close ties between Malaysia and Brunei had opened the doors for cooperation in various fields, including trade, health, defence and tourism.

“This brotherhood is not limited to bilateral cooperation between the two countries, but also among the people,” he said.

Ismail Sabri, accompanied by his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, is on a two-day official visit to Brunei Darussalam.

This is Ismail Sabri’s first visit to Brunei after being appointed as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister in August last year.

Also in the Malaysian delegation were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zain Shah. — Bernama