Artist Fahmi Reza says to be charged again with uploading ‘obscene’ graphic later this week

Activist Fahmi Reza arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 10, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Satirist and graphic artist Fahmi Reza said today he will be charged a second time this week with uploading an “obscene” image with the intent to insult a person.

Taking to Twitter, Fahmi’s announcement comes barely a week after he claimed trial to a charge at the Sessions Court for a similar offence.

“Who thought a graphic artist could threaten those in power? As usual, I will continue to defend my freedom of speech by utilising satire and graphic arts as a weapon,” Fahmi wrote in an accompanying caption.

LATEST UPDATE: Kerajaan akan dakwa aku di mahkamah sekali lagi minggu ini bawah #AktaSakitHati. Dua dakwaan mahkamah dalam satu bulan! #SatireIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/lQbpTo21Ox — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) February 14, 2022

He did not reveal the offending graphic or state when exactly he will be charged.

According to the charge sheet, it is understood that the post in question was related to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

The post contains Malay text saying, “Get a 70 per cent discount on the mandatory quarantine period for international travellers”, followed by a “promo code” that contained an allegedly insulting phrase.