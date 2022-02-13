Ramadan bazaars to stay despite Covid-19 surge, PM Ismail Sabri assures traders

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri at the Keluarga Malaysia Chinese New Year celebration 2022 in KL Hilton, Kuala Lumpur February 13, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today gave his assurance that no business will be shuttered even with the latest exponential increase in Covid-19 cases nationwide.

He said this includes the Ramadan bazaars — a popular way for small traders to make extra money before Muslims celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“I would like to reiterate that we will not close any business. As of today, that was the decision that we have reached.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is Eid or the fasting month or the Ramadan bazaar or the night market. I believe that when the time comes, the decision will remain the same,” he told reporters at the government’s official Chinese New Year reception held at the Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel here.

He added that his Cabinet will seek the Health Ministry’s advice for the standard operating procedures at a later date.

“On the SOP, we will have to discuss it with the Health Ministry,” he said.

