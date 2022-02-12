Johor polls: Muda to nominate more women candidates, says Syed Saddiq

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the party’s launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 ― The Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will nominate many women candidates as well as those representing various races and religions in the March 12 Johor state election, said its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“When Muda wants to make this party (as) the future of this country, it (the party) is not enough to just nominate candidates of various races and religions but also ensure a big representation of women,” he told a media conference after officially launching the party here last night.

On the names of the candidates and areas that they will be contesting in, Syed Saddiq said the matter was still being discussed at the Muda level and would be announced to the media as early as next week.

“The matter (whether he will be contesting) will be discussed in Muda, but I would like to ensure people see that many other leaders in Muda are given adequate attention because they are way better than me. Not all, we will announce (the candidates) one by one,” he said.

On the Puteri Wangsa state assembly seat to be contested by Muda, Syed Saddiq said his party would defend the seat as agreed.

Recently, Johor PKR women’s wing chief Napsiah Khamis, in a post on her Facebook page, said she was open to handing over the Puteri Wangsa seat to Amanah and that Amanah’s action in giving the seat to Muda was a betrayal of the trust given by the grassroots.

Yesterday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Syed Saddiq, in a joint statement, announced that MUDA will contest the state seats of Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, while nomination was set for February 26 and early voting on March 8. ― Bernama