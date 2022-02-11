Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sabah, says state minister

The latest development means that there are currently 36 active clusters involving education institutions in Sabah, six workplace clusters, two community clusters and one religious cluster and high-risk cluster each. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 ― Two more new clusters were recorded in Sabah today, an education cluster and a community cluster, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said.

He said the education cluster, Pangkalan Abai cluster in Kota Belud involved an 18-year-old female student at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Said dormitory and a teacher’s family.

Masidi, who is Sabah Covid-19 spokesman, said the index case was detected through symptomatic screening on February 7 and close contact screenings conducted on teachers, roommates and classmates detected 38 more infections, bringing the total cases for the cluster to 38 as of today.

“The Loboh Nabawan cluster meanwhile started from a funeral and wake at Kg Loboh Nabawan on February 1, with the index case being a 59-year-old woman,” he said in a statement here today.

Masidi said the woman started exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, headaches and sore throat on February 6 before being confirmed positive after being tested at the Nabawan health clinic on February 8.

He said close contact screenings revealed 16 more positive cases and they all have been isolated for further treatment.

The latest development means that there are currently 36 active clusters involving education institutions in the state, six workplace clusters, two community clusters and one religious cluster and high-risk cluster each.

Meanwhile, 3,361 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sabah today, with four deaths, three in Papar and one in Tuaran.

Masidi also shared that the new standard operating procedure for social events included a maximum limit of 150 guests or 50 per cent capacity of the location, whichever is less, and events could only be conducted for a maximum of three hours.

Meanwhile, for state mosques, city mosques, division mosques (Tawau and Sandakan) and district mosques, daily prayers, Friday prayers and religious events, attendance is limited to a maximum of 150 people or a third of the enclosed area of the mosque or surau, whichever is less.

For other mosques and suraus, attendance for daily prayers and Friday prayers is limited to a maximum of 100 people or a third of the enclosed area of the mosque or surau, whichever is less.

Also, non-Muslim houses of worship are allowed to operate from 6am till 10pm, not exceeding two hours a session and limited to 150 people or a third of the area of the premises. ― Bernama