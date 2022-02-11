Perikatan vows to go all out to win Johor on March 12

Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin issuing PN's battle cry at the Malaysian Productivity Centre (MPC) in Bandar Baru Uda, Johor Baru February 11, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 11 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) kicked off its Johor state election campaign here today, warning of a big victory against its rivals, especially the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that it was time for PN as a team to sweep aside its critics and detractors.

He said there are some political parties that are only good at criticising PN and its component parties but are seemingly unaware that they are the ones causing problems in Johor.

“I know we will be victorious and prove to those who are arrogant and greedy for power that the people want a caring coalition like PN to lead instead,” he said in his speech during the Kotak Prihatin handover ceremony at the Malaysian Productivity Centre (MPC) in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

Earlier, more than 1,000 PN supporters were on hand to show their support where each party representative received a care box consisting of essential supplies.

At the same time, Hamzah said the PN coalition will also step up to determine the future of the people in Johor.

“I see quite an extraordinary response today (from PN supporters) here.

“If Umno is not afraid, I do not know what to say,” said the PN Johor state election director.

Hamzah said the issue of who was behind the dissolution of the Johor state assembly was not important anymore.

“The Johor state assembly has already been dissolved, and for us, the important thing is ensuring that power returns to PN,” he said on the coalition’s earlier stand of not wanting a premature state election to be held by the Umno-led Johor government.

Hamzah said he was confident that the PN coalition in Johor will be able to repeat the success achieved in the Sabah state election back in September 2020.

He said Johoreans will play an important role in assisting PN, which comprises Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS and Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan), to see that the coalition helms the state.

“The people will be with us to prove that we are the better candidates in achieving a big victory for the upcoming Johor polls, and repeating the success of the Sabah state elections,” said the Larut MP.

Hamzah pointed out that PN under Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has always put the people first and this approach was proven by him when he was the prime minister.

“If the people want a leader who cares, then give a big victory to PN. This is the people’s jihad to help the party’s struggle,” he said.

Besides PN, Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), the other political parties that have expressed their intention to contest the state election are Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Warisan (Warisan), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra).

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day falls on February 26, with early voting on March 8.