Home minister: Former Bangladesh high commissioner’s arrest in accordance with the law

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin at a press conference after chairing the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals in Sabah meeting in Putrajaya, February 10, 2022. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 10 ― Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin today confirmed that former Bangladesh High Commissioner, Mohammed Khairuzzaman, is currently detained by the authorities.

Without disclosing what offence Mohammed Khairuzzaman was arrested for, he said the arrest of the former diplomat was carried out in accordance with existing legal procedures,

“If there is a request from the country of origin that we feel has a basis, then we will make (arrest) and everything is done according to existing legal procedures,” he said.

Hamzah said this when asked to comment on the detention of Mohammed Khairuzzaman, as reported by the international media today, in a press conference after chairing the Committee on the Management of Foreign Nationals in Sabah (JKPWAS) meeting with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor here today.

According to media reports, Mohammed Khairuzzaman, who is reported to be living in Malaysia as a refugee, was detained at his home in Ampang yesterday, and is expected to be sent home to Bangladesh.

On another development, Hamzah, who is the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general, described the speculation on two Bersatu ministers wanting to rejoin Umno, as psychological warfare.

“If there are rumours, don’t just simply believe them. If it is announced by those who wanted to quit (Bersatu), then you can believe it,” he said.

Hamzah added that psychological warfare was immediately created by politicians for the benefit of their respective parties, especially ahead of the Johor state election which is scheduled to take place on March 12.

“This (psychological warfare) often happens why is it coming out before the Johor state election? It is supposed to tell the people of Johor not to believe in Bersatu,” he said.

Earlier, a local news portal revealed that two ministers from Bersatu were reported to quit the party to rejoin Umno. ― Bernama