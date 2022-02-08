Muda denies Anwar’s claim it is eyeing 10 seats in Johor, says to use own logo in campaign

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 14, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has denied suggestions that it had set conditions on the number of seats the party wants to contest in the coming Johor state election, The Malaysian Insight reported today.

Its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman was quoted as saying negotiations over seats with Pakatan Harapan were still ongoing.

“Let me stress, anyone who speaks about [seat] negotiations on behalf of Muda does not represent Muda,” the Muda co-founder reportedly said.

“You rarely hear people in Muda talking about seats because I told them not to,” he added.

“So, about the 10 seats [Anwar mentioned], to be honest, that is new to me. I’ve never heard of Muda wanting to contest 10 seats. I’ve never heard the demand of Muda needing to list down candidates before negotiations. This is the first time I’m hearing this.”

The Muar MP was responding to reports of Opposition Leader and Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Anwar Ibrahim claiming that Muda was eyeing 10 seats.

The Johor State Legislative Assembly has 56 state seats. PH’s presidential council had said its component parties – PKR, Parti Amanah Negara and DAP ― would contest in all seats.

To date, Muda has had multiple discussions with Opposition party leaders about the Johor poll, but Syed Saddiq said neither he nor other Muda party leaders have categorically stated that it is eyeing ten seats.

“Rest assured, whether it is five, 10 or 15 (seats) ― all of this will be discussed internally and once we come to a conclusion, we will inform the public,” he was quoted as saying.

“Seats negotiations will be decided collectively and we will try our best to minimise seat overlaps with Opposition parties. What I can say is, we have entered the second round of negotiations with PKR, and the third round of negotiations with PH, specifically Amanah and DAP,” he added.

“We have spoken to many other friends in the Opposition as well but to be clear, (we) only spoke to those in the Opposition. Not once, not twice, but many times.”

Syed Saddiq was also quoted saying in a separate report that the party will use its own logo despite allying with PH.

Previously, Anwar-led PKR also said it will use its own logo rather than PH’s.

“What is clear is that Muda is entering this election with our Muda logo, with our political and principle stances, with our very own projected policies which will turbo-charge Johor forward.

“That is decided,” he was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight.

The Johor state election will be Muda’s electoral debut. Syed Saddiq, who hails from Muar, said the March 23 poll is an opportunity for his party members to contest and be part of the state government.

Muda boasts many talented candidates and Syed Saddiq is willing to take the backseat in order to allow the rest to contest, he was quoted as saying.

“Muda is not Syed Saddiq and Syed Saddiq is not Muda. Muda is much bigger and larger than Syed Saddiq,” he said.

“We have so many great young talents and candidates who you could offer to the people of Johor. These are people of Johor and they are truly multi-racial and gender balanced. There are so many great young leaders, men and women, young and disruptive, who Muda can offer.”