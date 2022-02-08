King expresses appreciation for government’s commitment to improving life quality of FT dwellers

The King delivers a message at the Federal Territory Order, Star and Medal Awarding Ceremony in conjunction with Federal Territory Day 2022 at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur, February 8, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to ensure success of the initiatives based on the principles of ensuring wellbeing, alleviating cost of living and improving life quality of the people in the Federal Territories (FT).

His Majesty said he lauded the FT young entrepreneur development programme, for example, which had shown a positive impact in increasing the participation of youths in entrepreneurship post-Covid-19 pandemic.

“Apart from that, assistance given to the poor in 178 low-and medium-cost housing areas in Kuala Lumpur had also helped in alleviating the cost of living of the urban poor,” he said at the investiture of FT awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the 2022 FT Day at Istana Negara here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

Also present were Ismail Sabri and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin.

While congratulating FT Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Al-Sultan Abdullah also lauded the government’s commitment to making FT the prosperous and sustainable territories for people from all walks of life through its affordable housing agenda.

His Majesty said the Residensi Prihatin Keluarga Malaysia and the Residensi Wilayah Keluarga Malaysia were among the initiatives that could help FT dwellers and those from the B40 and M40 groups to have their own comfortable and good quality houses.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said efforts to provide quality and comprehensive infrastructure and to redevelop abandoned and obsolete city areas could turn FT into fresher, livelier and liveable territories.

In this context, the King also expressed hope that the development of FT as a world-class smart city by 2030 and the implementation of a low-carbon city could be realised.

His Majesty also hoped that the proposed construction of a bridge linking Labuan island and Sabah mainland would be a catalyst for rapid economic growth at the FT/state borders.

In his speech at the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also touched on the recent massive flood disaster which caused various problems to the people and had also affected the country’s economic recovery process.

He said the government should come out with a long-term solution to the flood woes and empower the disaster management mechanisms.

In fact, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the capital city of Kuala Lumpur and the Klang Valley, as the country’s economic and financial centre, should have a proper contingency plan in facing floods.

Nevertheless, the King said despite the flood disaster, he was deeply moved by the solidarity and the spirit of helping others displayed by the people during the disaster.

“Various quarters and so many individuals came forward to help.

“Indeed, it is a positive attitude like this that will set the benchmark of the love and unity of my people that go beyond their social status, race, religion and political belief,” he added. ― Bernama