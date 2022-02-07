Time for Sibu to have direct flight from Singapore, says Pelawan assemblyman Tiang

Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang believes the time has come for Sibu to have a direct flight to Singapore, saying this augurs well for the state’s central region tourism industry. — Borneo Post Online

SIBU, Feb 7 — A direct flight from Singapore to Sibu will open up the central region as a gateway to international market via Singapore, says Pelawan assemblyman Michael Tiang.

He believes the time has come for Sibu to have a direct flight to Singapore, saying this augurs well for the state’s central region tourism industry.

The Assistant Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II (Local Government) told The Borneo Post this yesterday, when asked if it was high time for Sibu to have direct flight to Singapore, following Scoot Tigerair Pte Ltd’s (Scoot) confirmation of serving the Singapore-Miri route.

Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, in a statement on Saturday, had said the letter of conformation from Scoot was received by state Ministry of Transport on Thursday (February 3), stating the airline would mount twice weekly direct passenger air service from Singapore to Miri, starting February 23.

On this, Tiang said: “A direct flight between Singapore and Sibu is long-awaited not only for Sibu, but also for all towns along Rejang Basin.

“Sibu airport has long been serving as the gateway to major towns like Kanowit, Kapit, Sarikei in Central Sarawak with domestic flight connectivity.

“Therefore, a direct flight from Singapore to Sibu will mean opening up the central region gateway to international market via Singapore.

“Such direct flights will inevitably help promote our tourism industry in central region and thus boost our local economy.”

He pointed out that with more international attention and interests in what Rejang Basin can offer in terms of tourism created by international direct flights, this will also further attract more investments, both local and foreign, into our local tourism.

Political secretary to the chief minister Romeo Christopher Tegong, meanwhile, pointed out that he had mentioned so many time that to boost Sibu’s economy, the town must have direct flights from Singapore, Kota Kinabalu (KK) or China.

“We have a lot of local delicacies and eco-tourism to offer, which you can’t find in the two countries (Singapore and China),” he said.

Local entrepreneur, Julius Enchana, opined that having a direct Sibu-Singapore would mean doing a world of good for Sarawakians working in Singapore, when returning to their home town.

“This means that they can just fly direct from Singapore to Sibu, which is much more convenient and with less hassle,” he said. — Borneo Post Online