CM: Sarawak’s Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme will help B40, M40 group purchase first home while boosting local economy

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg signs the board upon his arrival to launch HDAS. Look on are (from left) Michael Tiang Ming Tee, Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Datuk Penguang Manggil. ― Penerangan pic via Borneo Post Online

KUCHING, Feb 7 ― The Sarawak government’s Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) aims not only to assist B40 and M40 groups in purchasing their first home but also to boost the local economy, said Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said through the scheme, this will drive the state’s construction sector to look into developing more houses which in turn will attract more buyers.

“It will also affect the supply chains in the housing industry and as such, we are creating wealth for these groups of people including the homebuyers who will now have their own assets.

“If they can purchase affordable houses, they don’t have to rent. They would just have to pay the monthly instalment after the deposit is paid by the government through HDAS,” he said when officiating HDAS here.

Abang Johari pointed out that Sarawak is the first state in the country to offer HDAS where first-time homeowners under the B40 and M40 categories can receive an assistance of up to RM10,000 for the payment of housing deposits.

“This special scheme is also extended to landowners who want to build houses on their own land. The land ownership must be land allocated by the Land and Survey Department under the Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) and Resettlement Scheme (SPS).

“For this process, applicants can contact or apply directly through Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd (Mutiara) which is managing HDAS,” he said.

He also said that Mutiara will also be introducing the Rumah Spektra Mutiara Programme for those who wish to construct a house on their own land.

“The construction cost, which is estimated to be between RM90,000 and RM160,000 will be funded by Mutiara through the Mutiara Dream Home Financing Scheme (MDHFS).

“The house design will be based on a set standard design consisting of three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a minimum area of 750 square feet,” he revealed.

He said through such initiatives, this will greatly benefit the people of Sarawak in terms of increasing their net disposable income while increasing their value of wealth respectively.

“We will also give particular emphasis to residents living in rural areas so that they will not be left behind in this transformation process,” he added.

On the Sarawak Rental Assistance Scheme (SRAS), Abang Johari said the scheme, which provides successful applicants with RM200 monthly rental assistance for 36 months, is now open to tenants working in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

“SRAS is expected to benefit about 20,000 eligible households, especially the low-income group and those who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The scheme can also help to address the issue of urban poverty and squatter issues as it can reduce the cost of living for the beneficiaries,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari participated in a symbolic handover of HDAS, SRAS and the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 8.0 to recipients.

The final measure under BKSS 8.0 is a one-off RM1,000 special grant disbursed through Sarawak Pay for hawkers and petty traders registered with local authorities.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai, Assistant Ministers of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang Ming Tee, State Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, who is also Mutiara chairman, Deputy State Secretary (Socio Economic Transformation) Datuk Seri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Datuk Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen. ― Borneo Post Online