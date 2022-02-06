Covid-19 vaccination for kids in Kelantan to begin on Feb 13, says state health director

A child gets his Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Feb 6 — The Covid-19 National Children’s Immunisation Programme (PICKids) in Kelantan is expected to begin on February 13.

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the State Health Department was still waiting for the programme’s registration process to be completed.

He said the permission forms to be filled by parents have been distributed by schools to facilitate the registration process apart from registration through the MySejahtera application.

“PICKids in the state will begin as soon as the voluntary registration process runs smoothly. It involves children aged between five to 11 years old.

“For children with high-risk conditions and comorbidities, they will undergo health evaluation at nearby hospitals before being vaccinated,” he said when contacted today,

The population of children aged between five and 11 in Kelantan was at 219,000 last year, said Dr Zaini. — Bernama