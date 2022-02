People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along Jalan Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur November 28, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases flew past the 10,000-mark today, recording 10,089 cases today.

This is the first time that cases have passed the 10,000-mark, with the last time being October 1 last year when the country recorded 10,915 cases.

Today’s cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,914,220.

*Note: A previous edition of the story contained an error which has since been corrected.