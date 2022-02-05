MARA to continue monitoring their colleges nationwide following Covid-19 cluster in Tawau branch

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) will continue to monitor the implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) in all 55 MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) nationwide, following the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster at MRSM Tawau, Sabah recently.

In a statement today, Mara chairman Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun said 140 students from the cluster were still under quarantine due to infection, while students who had recovered were allowed to return.

“We are constantly monitoring the condition of our students who are still at MRSMs, especially those who will sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination in the second week of February,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said MARA recommended for students who had yet to be vaccinated to complete their vaccination ahead of the upcoming 2022 intake, to help curb the spread of infection.

“Parents are also advised not to be worried and continue to be in touch with the college management in case of any concerns, to ensure that children sitting for the examination remain calm and stress-free,” he added. — Bernama



