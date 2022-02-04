Johor polls: Sheikh Umar is Pakatan candidate to defend Paloh state seat, says DAP

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali, 36, a Usuluddin Bachelor’s Degree graduate from the Universiti Malaya, defeated his challenger from Barisan Nasional, Teoh Yap Kun, by garnering a majority of 783 votes in his first appearance in the 14th General Election in May 2018. — Picture courtesy of Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

KLUANG, Feb 4 — Former Paloh assemblyman, Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali from DAP, has been announced as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate to defend the seat in the upcoming Johor state election, announced by DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng.

Lim made the announcement at the Paloh PH office, thus becoming the first candidate announced for the Johor polls.

Lim said that the decision to retain the state seat was made based on Sheikh Umar’s integrity and credibility, as well as representing various groups.

“For Sheikh Umar, it is based on the record over the years, and what is important is for us returning the power to the people to elect a government led by the people, not by the interests of certain parties.

“I think Undi18 is the determining factor, and yet we cannot predict what their inclinations are. However, I am sure they want a government that can give them a bright future,” he told reporters after the announcement.

Lim said that the reputation of Sheikh Umar, who is also the Johor DAP vice-chairman and former state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives, Economy, Youth Information and Sports Committee chairman, were among his strengths, apart from being liked by various sections of the multi-racial and multi-religious constituents.

Sheikh Umar, 36, a Usuluddin Bachelor’s Degree graduate from the Universiti Malaya, defeated his challenger from Barisan Nasional, Teoh Yap Kun, by garnering a majority of 783 votes in his first appearance in the 14th General Election in May 2018. — Bernama