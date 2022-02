Agong, Permaisuri welcome two new grandchildren

Istana Negara in a Facebook posting shared the photographs of the King and the Queen with their grandchildren. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Istana Negara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah have welcomed the birth of their grandchildren recently.

Istana Negara in a Facebook posting shared the photographs of the King and the Queen with their grandchildren.

In the photographs, Al-Sultan Abdullah was seen cuddling his grandchildren, named Tengku Nuh Muhammad Shah Ibni Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser who was born last Monday and Tengku Aleya Norlini Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad, born yesterday.

According to Istana Negara, Tengku Nuh Muhammad Shah is the third son of Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Che Puan Panglima Puteri Suraiya Afzan.

Meanwhile, Tengku Aleya Norlini is the second child of Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad and Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan. — Bernama